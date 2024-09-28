CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge for opposing semiconductor unit in Assam

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharply reacted to Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's criticism over the setting up of semiconductor manufacturing units in Assam and Gujarat by the Centre, saying that the grand old party has an agenda to oppose the development of the north-eastern state.

CM Sarma wrote on his X handle on Friday, "Once again, Congress shows its true colours by opposing Assam's development. A Karnataka minister, who is also the son of the Congress national president, claims that Assam has no right to host a semiconductor industry! I urge Assam Congress leaders to reject this divisive thinking and stand up for Assam's rightful growth and progress."

Earlier, Priyank Kharge posted on his social media handle, "Five semiconductor manufacturing units, four are in Gujarat, and one is in Assam, but they don't have an ecosystem of skills there. They don't have an ecosystem of research there. They don't have an ecosystem of incubation. They don't have a system of ecosystem of innovations… when 70% of the chip designing talent lies in Karnataka, I don't understand why the government wants to push to another state by using political clout. That is unfair."

In March 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for four semiconductor projects worth about Rs. 1.25 lakh crore. The facilities inaugurated include three semiconductor facilities in Gujarat and one in Assam's Morigaon. CM Sarma then expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for allotting one semiconductor plant in Assam. According to CM Sarma, this plant would give job opportunities to at least 30,000 youths in Assam. More than 27,000 crore are to be invested to build the semiconductor facility here. (IANS)

