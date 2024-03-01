Coconut can be a lucrative business in Assam: Agriculture Minister Atul Bora

State-level seminar on coconut production and value addition

Guwahati: A state-level seminar on coconut production and value addition was organised in Guwahati on Thursday. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora attended the event as the chief guest.

Dr. Rajat Kumar Pal, Director of the Coconut Development Board, Regional Office, presented the welcome address for the event. Ghanashyam Das, Executive Member (Agriculture), Bodoland Territorial Council; Dr Govindaswamy Kadirvel, Director, ICAR-ATARI Zone-VI, Kahikuchi; Pradip Mahanta, Chief Scientist, AAU-HRS, Kahikuchi; Dr Alpana Das, Scientist-in-Charge, ICAR-CPCRI, Kahikuchi; and Tiranga Bharatiya Borah, Director, Directorate of Horticulture & FP, Government of Assam, also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister mentioned that Assam can also cultivate coconuts on par with South India, thanks to its fertile soil, and steps are being taken in that direction. He added that Rs 30,000 crore is generated annually from coconut and the variety of products made from it. Several technical sessions were also organized during the event.

