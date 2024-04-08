Committee formed to address cash seizure concerns during MCC in Kamrup Metro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: During the enforcement of the model code of conduct in Kamrup Metropolitan District, a committee has been established to address any grievances faced by the general public regarding cash seized by law enforcement entities. This committee comprises the Chief Executive Officer of Kamrup Zilla Parishad, the Election Expenditure Nodal Officer, and the Treasury Officer, aiming to alleviate difficulties encountered by innocent individuals.

Led by Trideep Konwar, the additional district commissioner and election expenditure nodal officer, the committee is dedicated to ensuring a fair and transparent process regarding seized cash. Concerned citizens can contact Trideep Konwar directly at 9957015681 to raise objections or seek clarification on matters related to confiscated funds.

In cases where no FIR or complaint is filed regarding the seized cash, and it is not associated with any political entity or campaign, the committee, following a standard operating procedure, will promptly facilitate the release of the funds to the rightful owner upon oral instruction. All actions taken by the committee will be meticulously recorded, including the scrutiny of seized cash and subsequent release procedures.

Furthermore, should the amount of confiscated money exceed ten lakh rupees, the nodal officer of income tax will be duly informed before its release. Any instances of cash seizures by law enforcement units must be promptly reported to the committee, which will then take appropriate measures in accordance with established protocols.

Additionally, if seized cash or assets remain unclaimed for a week following polling without any legal action being initiated, the returning officer is mandated to bring them to the attention of the Appeal Committee. Subsequent actions regarding the release of seized valuables will be determined by the Appeal Committee's directives.

This proactive approach aims to uphold the integrity of the electoral process while safeguarding the rights of innocent individuals affected by cash seizures during the election period.

