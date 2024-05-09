Complications after Covishield vaccine are half-truths: Doctor

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Superintendent of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sharma, mentioned that the concerns regarding the complications after taking Covishield vaccines are half-truths.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Although there have been some concerns among the public regarding the side effects of Covishield, conditions like thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, or TTS, are very rare. According to the Indian studies undertaken regarding the effects of these vaccines, these conditions have not been noticed, at least in those studies that I am aware of People who have taken this vaccine need not worry about it. The public should approach the doctors if they face any problems."

