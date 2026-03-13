Congress Demands Assam Government Reverse Barpeta Medical College Renaming, Calls It Political and Divisive

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday strongly criticised the state Cabinet's decision to rename the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College in Barpeta, demanding that the government reconsider and restore the former President's name to the institution.

Reacting on social media, Gogoi said removing Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's name from the medical college was an insult to a distinguished freedom fighter and one of Assam's most respected personalities.

