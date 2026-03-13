Congress Demands Assam Government Reverse Barpeta Medical College Renaming, Calls It Political and Divisive

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday strongly criticised the state Cabinet's decision to rename the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College in Barpeta, demanding that the government reconsider and restore the former President's name to the institution.
Reacting on social media, Gogoi said removing Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's name from the medical college was an insult to a distinguished freedom fighter and one of Assam's most respected personalities.
Gogoi pointed out that Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the first Assamese to serve as the fifth President of India and had made significant contributions to the nation. He questioned what justification the state government had for erasing the name of such a figure from an institution that had been named in his honour.
He described the decision as unfortunate, saying it hurt the sentiments of the people of Assam and undermined the legacy of a proud Assamese leader who had served the country at its highest constitutional level.
Gogoi also alleged that the move was politically motivated and designed to create religious polarisation for electoral gains ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
He urged the Assam government to reverse the decision, saying that respecting the history and contributions of Assam's great personalities was the responsibility of every citizen.