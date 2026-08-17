Congress Expels Four Assam Leaders, Including Former Dhubri MLA, Under APCC Directive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Four leaders, including former Dhubri MLA Rasul Hoque (Bahadur), have been expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect. The disciplinary action was taken under the directive of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi. Through an official order issued on Sunday, former Dhubri MLA Rasul Hoque (Bahadur), along with Dhubri Legislative Assembly Constituency ticket aspirant and former ZPC member Rezaul Islam (Rinku), Dhubri District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretary Mohir Uddin Mondal, and Matchichar Gram Panchayat AP member Afzal Hussain, were expelled from the primary membership of the party. Moreover, the APCC appointed Dr Jadunath Buragohain as chairman of the party’s Medical Cell with immediate effect.

Also Read: Guwahati: Congress protests alleged ‘purification’ of Haldwani stage after Kharge visit