Congress MP Selja Attacks BJP in Assam, Lays Out Party's Five Guarantees

The Congress leader outlined the party's five guarantees, framing them as a package aimed at social justice and economic relief for ordinary Assamese households.

The proposals include financial assistance for women to support self-reliance, expanded healthcare coverage, support for senior citizens, and land rights for residents who currently lack ownership documents.

Selja presented these commitments as a direct contrast to what she called the BJP's unfulfilled promises to the people of Assam.

One of the sharper lines of attack came on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status. Selja said the Congress has committed to granting ST status to six communities in Assam — Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Tea Tribes.

She alleged that the BJP, despite years in power, has consistently failed to act on the demand — a charge likely to resonate in constituencies where these communities hold significant electoral weight.