Congress MP Selja Attacks BJP in Assam, Lays Out Party's Five Guarantees

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja on Monday took aim at the BJP-led government in Assam, accusing it of misleading voters and dodging accountability on key public issues.
Speaking to the media at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Selja also used the occasion to lay out the Congress party's pitch ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.
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Selja trained her criticism squarely on what she described as the BJP government's pattern of deflecting serious questions rather than answering them.
She also came to the defence of Congress leader Pawan Khera, who has been at the centre of a political storm over allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Selja described Khera as a credible voice who had spoken on the basis of verified information.
The Congress leader outlined the party's five guarantees, framing them as a package aimed at social justice and economic relief for ordinary Assamese households.
The proposals include financial assistance for women to support self-reliance, expanded healthcare coverage, support for senior citizens, and land rights for residents who currently lack ownership documents.
Selja presented these commitments as a direct contrast to what she called the BJP's unfulfilled promises to the people of Assam.
One of the sharper lines of attack came on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status. Selja said the Congress has committed to granting ST status to six communities in Assam — Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Tea Tribes.
She alleged that the BJP, despite years in power, has consistently failed to act on the demand — a charge likely to resonate in constituencies where these communities hold significant electoral weight.