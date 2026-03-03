Congress-Raijor Dal Alliance in Assam Hangs Over Just One Seat

The seat-sharing negotiations between the Indian National Congress and the Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections appear to be on the verge of collapse — and the sticking point, according to Raijor Dal, is just one seat.

Raijor Dal working president Bhasco de Saikia told the media on Monday that while the party remained committed to forming an alliance to defeat the BJP, it had yet to receive a satisfactory proposal from the Congress.

"The Congress has offered four seats. The alliance can be sealed if just one more is given," Saikia said, without naming the constituency in question.