Congress's Pawan Khera Attacks Assam BJP Government as "Last-Minute" Before Elections

All India Congress Committee Media and Communications Department Chairman Pawan Khera launched a wide-ranging attack on the BJP-led Assam government on Wednesday, alleging that it had begun rushing through welfare measures and infrastructure projects only after years of neglect, as elections draw near.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Khera compared the government's sudden activity to students who begin studying only days before an exam — and suggested the outcome would be similarly poor.

