Contribute to Viksit Bharat: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said that Viksit Bharat was a mission entrusted to the youth to realize the nation’s potential and called for collective efforts to make India developed by 2047. He spoke at a programme on ‘Viksit Bharat and Youth’ held at Phanidhar Datta Seminar Hall of Gauhati University. The Governor stressed the need for skill-building, entrepreneurship, discipline and digital literacy, and urged educational institutions to incorporate courses relevant to 21st century skills. He highlighted the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and said youth participation was essential to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The event was organized by Lok Bhavan in association with the NSS Cell of Gauhati University as part of Seva Sankalp Saptah, stated a press release.

