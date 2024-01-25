Cotton University and Nectar Shillong ink pact for Geospatial Application software

Guwahati: Cotton University and the North East Center for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Shillong have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to propel the advancement of Geospatial Application software in Northeast India. The agreement, signed by Dr. Arun Sharma, Director of NECTAR, and Dr. Arindam Garg, Registrar of Cotton University, marks a significant milestone in the integration of Geographic Information System (GIS) and Remote Sensing (RS) applications within the academic landscape of the region.

This strategic collaboration aims to procure cutting-edge Geospatial Application software, fostering the implementation of GIS and RS application-based campus training programs across various institutes in Northeast India. The partnership is set to empower students and researchers by providing them with state-of-the-art tools and knowledge in geospatial technologies, thereby enhancing their skills and capabilities.

The MoU signing ceremony took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University and the Director of the Centre for Clouds and Climate Change Research at Cotton University.

Dr. Arun Sharma, Director of NECTAR, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering technological advancements in Northeast India. Geospatial technologies play a crucial role in various domains, and through this collaboration, we aim to equip students and researchers with the tools they need to make meaningful contributions to their respective fields."

Prof. Ramesh Deka, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University commented, "Cotton University is dedicated to providing its students with cutting-edge educational opportunities. The integration of Geospatial Application software into our academic programs will not only enhance the learning experience but also open up new avenues for research and innovation."

Director, Centre for Clouds and Climate Change Research Dr Rahul Mahanta highlighted the transformative impact this initiative would have on the academic and research landscape of Northeast India, positioning the region at the forefront of geospatial technology applications. As the nodal agency for the implementation of the program, the Centre for Clouds and Climate Change Research at Cotton University will play a pivotal role in coordinating and overseeing the successful execution of the GIS and RS application-based training programs.

This collaboration between Cotton University and NECTAR Shillong exemplifies a shared commitment to advancing education, research, and technological capabilities in Northeast India. The integration of Geospatial Application software is poised to bring about a transformative impact, fostering a new era of innovation and expertise in the region, a press release said.