Cotton University to Host Three-Day Book Fair in Guwahati This April

Guwahati: Cotton University has announced it will host a three-day Book Fair on its campus from April 21 to 23, 2026 — bringing together publishers, booksellers, students, and the general public under one roof.
The university said the event is aimed at promoting a reading culture and fostering greater literary engagement across the region.
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The fair is set to feature a wide range of titles across categories, including academic texts, competitive exam preparation guides, fiction, non-fiction, and children's literature.
Students, faculty members, and book enthusiasts are all encouraged to attend, with the event expected to draw visitors from across Guwahati and beyond.
Cotton University has invited publishers and booksellers from across the region to participate. Stall allotments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, so interested vendors are advised to register early.
The Book Fair presents a timely opportunity for both readers and the publishing trade to connect on a shared platform — right in the heart of one of Assam's most prominent academic institutions.