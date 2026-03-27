Cotton University to Host Three-Day Book Fair in Guwahati This April

Guwahati: Cotton University has announced it will host a three-day Book Fair on its campus from April 21 to 23, 2026 — bringing together publishers, booksellers, students, and the general public under one roof.

The university said the event is aimed at promoting a reading culture and fostering greater literary engagement across the region.

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