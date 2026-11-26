STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: After a 19-year legal battle, the Kamrup District and Sessions Judge's Court on Wednesday convicted Jintu Choudhury in the 2007 murder of PWD junior engineer Ajoy Deka at Narengi in Guwahati. The court acquitted five other accused, while the sentence is expected to be pronounced on November 26.

District and Sessions Judge Narayan Upadhyay delivered the verdict in the case relating to Deka's murder on July 14, 2007. Deka, a resident of Barbari, had gone missing after leaving his residence to meet Rintu Choudhury over a financial dispute. His disappearance and subsequent murder had triggered widespread attention in Guwahati.

The case was registered at Dispur Police Station as Case No. 885/2007. The court convicted Jintu Choudhury while acquitting Rintu Choudhury, Akan Kumar, Amar Thapa, Anil Sarania and Subhash Roy. Anil Sarania had died before the verdict.

The special public prosecutor described the verdict as a landmark for Assam, saying it was a significant achievement for the police and prosecution after nearly 19 years of legal proceedings in one of the state's brutal murder cases.

He said the prosecution would seek the strictest punishment, including life imprisonment.