Crime branch arrests Kaustav Baruah for duping job seekers in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Crime Branch has arrested Kaustav Baruah, who was hiding after being accused of promising jobs and contracts by misusing the name of Chief Minister's OSD, Hemanta Chaudhary, from Simaluguri in the Sivasagar district. Kaustav's mother, Putuli Deka, was arrested on August 23 for falsely claiming to have connection to the CM's OSD. Kaustav and his family members, including his wife, Jupitara Baruah Saikia, who is still absconding, allegedly duped job seekers by promising them employment opportunities using their fake connections to the Chief Minister's Office.

The Crime Branch is working to apprehend Jupitara Baruah Saikia, who is currently on the run.

