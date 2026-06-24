CRS clears Katihar–Kuretha and Katihar–Sonaili double-line sections for train operations

GUWAHATI: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Northeast Frontier Circle, Sumeet Singhal, completed the statutory inspection of the newly constructed broad gauge double-line sections between Katihar–Kuretha (11.06 km) and Katihar–Sonaili (16.215 km) in Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway from June 17 to 19, 2026.

Following the inspection, the CRS authorised the operation of passenger and goods trains on the sections at a maximum permissible speed of 110 kmph. The sections form part of the Katihar–Kumedpur and Katihar–Mukuria new double-line projects aimed at enhancing line capacity and operational efficiency.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) stated that the commissioning of the sections marked a significant milestone in strengthening railway infrastructure and improving transport services.

The railway also urged the public to avoid trespassing on tracks and use designated crossings for safety reasons, stated a press release.

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