Cybersecurity Faculty Development Programme begins at NFSU Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics” begins at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Guwahati campus, from February 9 to 13, 2026. Sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the ISEA Phase III project, the programme focuses on capacity building in emerging cyber and forensic domains.

Experts from IIT Guwahati, IIIT Guwahati, NFSU Gandhinagar and Guwahati, Tezpur University and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Guwahati, lead sessions on topics including artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, operating system security and malware analysis. The programme aims to equip faculty members, professionals, police personnel and forensic scientists with advanced skills to address contemporary cybersecurity challenges.

Also read: Dr. Bhargav Sharma of NFSU Gujarat Awarded Doctorate Degree