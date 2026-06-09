Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Records Highest Revenue in May 2026

GUWAHATI: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage mountain railway under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), recorded its highest-ever single-month revenue in May 2026.

The heritage railway earned Rs 395.60 lakh during the month, surpassing the previous record of Rs 358.60 lakh registered in May 2025. The increase was attributed to strong tourist inflow and high demand for heritage joy rides and passenger services.

Officials said the growth reflected rising popularity of the narrow-gauge railway among domestic and international tourists and the impact of efforts to promote heritage tourism and improve passenger facilities.

The revenue trend over the past five years showed steady growth, with earnings of Rs 319.64 lakh in May 2022, Rs 358.18 lakh in 2023, Rs 288.58 lakh in 2024, Rs 358.60 lakh in 2025 and Rs 395.60 lakh in 2026.

NFR said passenger demand remained strong and projected that June 2026 revenue could cross Rs 370 lakh, continuing the positive trend for the heritage line, a press release said.

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