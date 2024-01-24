Darjeeling Himalayan Railway registers record earnings during current financial year

GUWAHATI: The UNESCO Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of NF Railway has marked highest ever earnings and passenger footfalls in the history of DHR during this financial year till December 2023. The DHR has recorded the highest ever revenue of nearly Rs 17.3 crores surpassing all the previous records. The increased earning was achieved because of introduction of more joyride services. Huge footfall during this peak season of tourist flow in the section and growth in the passenger traffic led to the rise in the earning.

Presently, daily service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling and Joy Ride services are being operated between Darjeeling and Ghum in the DHR. The DHR also introduced special services like Steam Jungle Tea Safari, Red Panda, Him Kanya etc. Charter Trains, Special Film Shooting Trains, Heritage Dining Car are also some attractive services being offered in the DHR. A new Coach Restaurant has been opened at Darjeeling and a Heritage Restaurant in Kurseong to attract more tourists in DHR.

Ghum Winter Festival was successfully organized from November 25 till December 10, 2023. Local people and tourists from all corners attended the festival with great enthusiasm. Footfall of massive masses helped in promoting tourism and cultural heritage of the DHR section.

Several initiatives have also been taken for the promotion of DHR in the country and abroad. To boost the tourism, new coaches were introduced and new services were launched. Darjeeling station is being upgraded with new features like heritage type windows, Kanchenjunga view point etc. Upgradation of Ghum station is also under process. Partnering with stakeholders, tour operators, cultural groups, local population etc. are being done regularly to preserve its conservation and promote heritage value, stated a press release.