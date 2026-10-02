Dashavatar theme to add traditional touch to Panbazar Durga Puja in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati's Panbazar are set to take on a traditional and spiritual character this year, with the Sarbajanin Durga Puja & Kali Puja Committee, Yubatirtha Club, Railway Traffic Colony, preparing a pandal based on the theme of Dashavatar, inspired by the architectural grandeur of the Jagannath Temple.

The puja, which will mark its 91st year, is expected to be a major attraction in the Pan Bazaar area, with the organisers combining the Dashavatar theme with traditional elements in the pandal and overall festive décor. According to the organisers, around Rs 30 lakh has been earmarked for the celebrations. The pandal and lighting arrangements are being sourced from West Bengal, while the idol of Goddess Durga is being crafted by artisans in Guwahati.

The Dashavatar theme will form the central element of this year's celebrations, with the pandal design drawing inspiration from the architectural features of the Jagannath Temple. The organisers are working to present the theme through the structure, lighting and decorative arrangements, giving the celebrations a distinct traditional identity.

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