DB Stock Broking Owner Untraced, Case Filed at Paltan Bazar PS in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A section of DB Stock Broking’s investors filed a case (288/2024 u/s 3(5)/316(5)/318(4) of BNS) at Paltan Bazar Police Station against the company on Wednesday. Acting on the case, the police arrested an employee of the company, Monalisa Das, a close confidant of DB Stock Broking’s owner, Deepankar Barman. Barman is yet to be traced.

Das was produced in the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court that sent her to seven-day police custody. Meanwhile, other employees of DB Stock Broking are being interrogated by the police in connection with the case.

The investigation comes close on the heels of a protest by a section of investors who gheraoed the residence of DB Stock Broking’s owner, Deepankar Barman, in Gotanagar, Maligaon, on Wednesday. Barman’s parents alleged that some protesters broke into their house and vandalized property.

DB Stock Broking, a firm that promised huge returns on investments, has abruptly ceased operations, and its owner, Deepankar Barman, has been untraceable.

