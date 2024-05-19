DC (Kamrup Metropolitan) halts earth cutting in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Citing grave concerns over destabilised slopes, disrupted natural drains, and the heightened risk of landslides and floods, Sumit Sattawan, IAS, District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority for Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati, has issued a compelling directive to curb unscientific earth-cutting and filling activities across vulnerable terrains.

The directive imposes a moratorium on all earth-cutting and filling endeavours until the conclusion of the monsoon season, from May 1st to October 31st, 2024. This decree extends to regulatory bodies and enforcement agencies, urging them to deny permissions for any such activities, regardless of prior authorizations.

The recent landslide incidents in and around Guwahati City have spurred this decisive action, with a firm emphasis on safeguarding public welfare and mitigating potential calamities. Notably, the directive also prohibits the transportation of earth-procured post-hill cutting, reinforcing stringent measures to uphold environmental integrity and ecological balance.

Furthermore, the order mandates a comprehensive review of permissions granted during the current year, with immediate cancellations slated for areas deemed most susceptible to landslides and flash floods.

Issued under the provisions of Sections 30.2 (III), (V), (VI), (VIII), (IX), (XI), (XX), (XXIII), and Section 41 (c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, this directive underscores a proactive approach to disaster mitigation and underscores the District Commissioner’s commitment to public safety.

Effective immediately, this directive signals a concerted effort to avert potential disasters and underscores the urgency of sustainable land management practices in the region.

