Debabrata Saikia writes to PM seeking impartial inquiry into alleged financial mismanagement in Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior leader of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and former Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an independent, impartial and transparent inquiry into the reported financial irregularities concerning the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Saikia said the developments had raised serious public concern.

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