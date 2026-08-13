Declare Assam’s Flood-Erosion a ‘National Problem’: APCC

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Union ministers through the Governor of Assam on Wednesday, seeking that the state’s recurring flood and river erosion crisis be declared a “National Problem”.

A delegation led by APCC Relief and Rehabilitation Department chairman Pranjit Das met the Governor and submitted the memorandum, which was addressed to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Union Jal Shakti Minister and Union Finance Minister. The memorandum stated that around 40 per cent of Assam’s land area, covering nearly 31.05 lakh hectares, remained flood-prone. It attributed the worsening situation to siltation in the Brahmaputra and Barak basins, heavy monsoon rainfall, shallow riverbeds, embankment breaches and climate change.

The APCC said recurring floods and erosion had caused extensive damage to livelihoods and displaced farmers, daily wage workers, tea garden workers and other affected communities. The delegation demanded a high-level task force comprising central and state officials, scientists, technical experts and representatives of affected communities. It also sought adequate Central funding for a comprehensive master plan covering river course management, embankment strengthening, scientific dredging, real-time flood forecasting, early warning systems and planned rehabilitation of displaced families. The memorandum further called for greater coordination among Central ministries for integrated management of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, maintaining that temporary relief measures alone could not provide a permanent solution to the crisis.

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