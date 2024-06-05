Deforestation and urbanization: A cause of human-elephant conflict

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is grappling with a growing crisis as wild elephants are increasingly invading residential and commercial areas, particularly in the Narengi camp area. The persistent incursions have caused significant property damage and pose a serious threat to human safety.

Business owners and residents are bearing the brunt of these invasions. One local shopkeeper lamented, "We've had to shut down our shops multiple times in the past month. The elephants come in the evening, and we have to close early to avoid any mishaps." This disruption has led to financial losses and heightened fear among the community.

Residents report a surge in human-elephant conflicts. "The problem is increasing, and the elephants are coming closer to our homes," one resident noted. Pedestrians, too, expressed their safety concerns. "Walking on the roads is risky. We can't predict when the elephants will appear," said a distressed pedestrian.

The primary cause of these elephant incursions is deforestation, according to a senior officer. "The sighting of elephants in this area is common and frequent. The cause of this problem can be said to be deforestation as the elephants come here in search of food that they earlier found within the forest area, which has now disappeared," he explained. He also mentioned previous discussions with the forest department about addressing the issue.

Another resident described the situation as tragic for the elephants. "The elephants have lost their homes as people have been building their homes in that area," she said.

The data from Global Forest Watch details the severity of deforestation in the region. From 2001 to 2023, Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam lost 1.25 thousand hectares of tree cover, a 100% decrease since 2000. This deforestation has contributed to 0.39% of the global total loss and resulted in the emission of 523 kilotons of CO2 equivalents. Fires have been a significant driver of this tree cover loss, accounting for a loss of 19 hectares from 2001 to 2023. The year 2010 saw the highest loss due to fires, with 3 hectares lost, representing 5.4% of the tree cover loss for that year. From May 17, 2021, to May 13, 2024, there were 256 VIIRS fire alerts in Kamrup (Metro).

The northeastern region of India has witnessed 75% of the country's total tree cover loss from 2001 to 2023, as reported by Global Forest Watch. Guwahati has also seen a significant increase in deforestation alerts, with 299 reported between May 6 and May 13, 2024. These alerts, covering 3 hectares, highlight the growing threat to the city's green cover and ecosystem.

Despite the high number of alerts, the lack of high confidence alerts raises questions about the accuracy and effectiveness of current monitoring mechanisms. The escalating human-elephant conflict in Guwahati calls for urgent measures to address deforestation and enhance wildlife management strategies.

