STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh interacted with children from various Children's Homes in Guwahati during the annual DGP's Sishu Mitra Bartalap at the Assam Police Headquarters on Monday.

The session provided a platform for children to share their experiences, aspirations and concerns relating to child rights. Singh encouraged them to express themselves freely in an informal interaction. The children recited poems, performed songs and shared their views. They later toured the police headquarters and visited the DGP's office, where they were given an opportunity to sit in his chair.

Organised annually as part of Assam Police Child Rights Week celebrations, the programme seeks to promote child-friendly policing and build trust between children and law enforcement agencies.