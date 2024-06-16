Guwahati

Dhabas selling liquor illegally raided in Guwahati city

Guwahati: In an effort to stop the menace of drunken driving in the city, a team of the West Guwahati Police from the Gorchuk Police Station conducted raids in roadside dhabas that were selling liquor illegally. A total of 28 bottles of beer (750 ml) and 50 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (180 ml) were seized during the operation. Necessary legal action has been initiated against those involved in this illegal activity. 

