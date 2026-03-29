Dipen Baruah, Upakul Bordoloi receive Moghai-Mohan Award at Guwahati Press Club

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eminent artistes Dipen Baruah and Upakul Bordoloi received the 'Moghai-Mohan Award 2025' at a function organized by Moghai Mohan Krishti Sangha, Asom (MMKSA) at the Guwahati Press Club.

Baruah, while accepting the honour, reflected on his long association with music and stated that he had earlier contemplated retiring from singing, but continued support and admiration from the public had encouraged him to carry on. He also sang a brief excerpt from one of his compositions during his speech.

The awards were conferred on the basis of jury selection in recognition of the recipients' contributions to music and theatre. Baruah was presented the Bhagawan Chandra Mazumdar Memorial Moghai-Mohan Award 2025, while Bordoloi was conferred the Natya Samrat Chandra Choudhury Memorial Moghai-Mohan Award 2025. The honours included traditional items, books, citations and a cash prize.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome performance by members of Srinagar Sahitya Sabha and Pub Guwahati Lekhika Sanstha. Addressing the gathering, Bordoloi spoke on the legacy of noted folk figures Maghai Oja and Mohan Bhaowariya, while speakers including Jiten Sarma and Devajit Bhuyan emphasised the importance of preserving their contributions.

The programme, chaired by Sangha president Naba Kumar Mazumdar, concluded in a vibrant cultural setting in the presence of several distinguished attendees.

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