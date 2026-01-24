Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries marks National Voters’ Day in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Assam, on Thursday observed the 16th National Voters’ Day at its premises in Kar Bhawan, Ganesguri, in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India and the General Administration Department of the Government of Assam. The programme was held on the theme “My India, My Vote” and was attended by officers and employees of the Directorate. On the occasion, the Director of Accounts and Treasuries, Assam, Ajit Das, administered the voters’ pledge to the officers and staff, reaffirming their commitment towards strengthening democracy. Finance and Accounts Officer Jyotisman Bhattacharya, Assistant Publicity Officer Paresh Dev Choudhury, Administrative Officer Mukul Sarma and other officials were also present during the observance.

Also Read: Guwahati: Assam Governor LP Acharya Attends National Voters’ Day Programme at NEDFi House