Disproportionate assets case: Directorate of Enforcement attaches Rs 8.94 cr from ex-official

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, has attached immovable properties worth Rs 8.90 crore in Guwahati and Goalpara and movable properties worth Rs 3.71 lakh (totalling Rs 8.94 crore) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a disproportionate assets case against Akhtar Hussain, the then Divisional Soil Conservation Officer, Cachar Soil Conservation Division, Silchar, and his wife, Dr Jasmine Rahman, Senior Medical and Health Officer, Kamrup (M).

According to the ED, it initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) of Assam Police against Hussain for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The charge sheet filed by the CM’s SVC revealed that during the check period between April 9, 2003 and February 28, 2023, Akhtar Hussain allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 8.97 crore. The ED stated that this amounted to nearly 191.5 per cent more than his declared income during the period.

Further financial investigation by the agency revealed that the accused and his wife had acquired multiple immovable properties by making payments substantially higher than the registered values shown in the sale deeds, thereby allegedly concealing the actual deployment of the proceeds of crime. Officials said the accused failed to satisfactorily explain the source of large cash amounts used to purchase these properties. The probe also revealed that several properties were registered in the names of family members to create layers of concealment.

The accused reportedly used assets acquired through the alleged proceeds of crime to generate regular rental income. Additionally, investigators found cash deposits of Rs 11.91 lakh in Akhtar Hussain’s bank accounts, while they traced deposits of Rs 59.89 lakh to his wife’s accounts. The ED said further investigation in the case is under way.

Also Read: Directorate of Enforcement arrests Rumi Kalita in digital arrest case