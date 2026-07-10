Dispur College launches 15-day citizen service camp in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College, in collaboration with its National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit, will organise a 15-day Citizen Service Fortnight (Nagarik Sewa Pokhek) at Ganeshguri from July 10 to July 24 to improve public access to government services. The initiative is being organised in association with the Greater Ganeshguri Citizen Forum and the Ganeshguri Sports and Cultural Youth Forum. The camp will operate daily from 10 am to 3 pm at the Ganeshguri Sports and Cultural Youth Forum premises. The camp will provide services including land mutation, mutation through inheritance, land partition, issuance of Jamabandi (Record of Rights), Next of Kin certificates, No Objection Certificates and assistance with various online government services related to land administration and documentation.

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