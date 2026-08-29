Dispur College marks 48th Foundation Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College celebrated its 48th Foundation Day on Friday with a grand ceremony graced by the Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu and Dr. Balendra Kumar Das, President, Governing Body, Dispur College. The event, organized under the guidance of Principal, Dr. Navajyoti Borah, started with the ceremonial hoisting of the Dispur College Flag and the unveiling of the wall magazine of the Magazine Section of the Dispur College Students’ Union, Prerona.

Addressing the gathering, Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu emphasized the need for digitizing college publications and shared his vision for an application to provide reliable textbook information to counter AI-generated inaccuracies. He also noted the importance of the “Banikanta” Unicode font for Assamese machine learning and highlighted that digitizing language through Unicode is the only way to ensure Assamese literature is accessible to modern machine-learning technologies.

As a landmark event highlighting the institution’s growth, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, in the presence of the other dignitaries, inaugurated three new structures of the college: the Tabu Ram Taid Block, the Anundoram Borooah Administrative Block, and the Birangana Mula Gabharu Block.

As the college nears its 50th year of existence in 2027-28, the official logo of the Golden Jubilee was also unveiled alongside two editions of the Dispur College Coffee Table Books, a series of special publications intended to meticulously preserve the legacy of the institution.

In his welcome address, Principal Dr. Navajyoti Borah reflected on the institution’s legacy, noting that the college was established decades ago through the tireless efforts of visionary individuals aiming to spread higher education in the capital region. He remarked that the college has evolved from a “small sapling” into a “mighty tree,” having attained a NAAC ‘A’ grade and autonomous status. Citing the growing student strength of nearly 4,000, Dr. Borah also used the platform to appeal for the establishment of a second campus for the college.

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