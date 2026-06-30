Dispur College’s ‘SuSwasthya Maah’ Wraps Up Month-Long Drive on Health, Environment and Social Responsibility

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Dispur College concluded its month-long "SuSwasthya Maah" campaign on Sunday, promoting health awareness, environmental protection and social responsibility among students and the community.

The initiative, held from June 1 to 29, included awareness programmes on substance abuse, environmental conservation and healthy lifestyles. It was inaugurated on June 2 with a session titled "Pollution to Addiction: Silent Killers of Health of Youth", where Principal Dr Navajyoti Borah urged students to stay away from drugs and protect the environment.

As part of the campaign, NSS volunteers were trained as Community Health Captains, while outreach activities were conducted in collaboration with Betkuchi High School, Saukuchi. The programme also featured rallies, pledge drives and student interaction sessions.

Key activities during the month included a bicycle rally on World Bicycle Day, a Green Rally and plantation drive on World Environment Day, and door-to-door food safety awareness campaigns on World Food Safety Day.

The NSS Unit also observed the International Day of Yoga on June 21, drawing participation from over 150 students, NCC cadets and faculty members. A blood donation drive was organised on June 27 at Dispur Polyclinic in observance of World Blood Donor Day and World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

The unit said the campaign aligned with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and the "Serve BRICS 2026" initiative, reaffirming the college's commitment to public health, environmental sustainability and community service.

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