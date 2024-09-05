Dispur Police Nab Two Perverts in Guwhati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur police apprehended two fraudsters for assaulting women. Additionally, a teacher from Dhemaji, Sonmani Chutia, was arrested in connection for physically assaulting a woman inside a bus. In the other case, the arrested youth, named Nur Islam of Bilasipara, is a mason by profession and was charged for assaulting a woman. Further investigations are underway.

Also read: Assam Police Arrests 38, Intensifies Hunt for Fraudsters in Rs 2,200-crore Online Trading Scam (sentinelassam.com)