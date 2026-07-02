Dispur Students’ Union to organize summer educational workshop in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Dispur Students’ Union has announced the organisation of a summer educational workshop aimed at strengthening the academic foundation of school students.

In a statement issued by Union president Rajdeep Kalita and general secretary Ankur Barman, it was informed that the initiative has been undertaken to support students’ academic development during the summer break, as the Union has been regularly organising such programmes every year.

This year’s workshop will be held at Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School, with preparations currently underway. Students of Classes IX and X will be taught subjects including general mathematics, general science, spoken English, and personality development by experienced teachers.

The workshop will be conducted from July 3 to July 30, 2026. Interested students have been requested to register at Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School, Hatigaon High School, or the Dispur Students’ Union library located at Super Market. Contact numbers provided for registration are 9707456517 and 9101989189.

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