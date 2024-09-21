Does Dispur have any concrete plan to make Guwahati free from beggars?

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An eyesore for tourists, even for pilgrims, is right in front of Sri Sri Shukreshwar Devalaya (Temple) on the riverside of the mighty Brahmaputra in Guwahati. The rear site of the temple is blessed with an amply airy atmosphere by virtue of the ever-flowing Brahmaputra.

This temple witnesses the footfall of tourists, including pilgrims. The site of the temple (by the side of the GNB Road on the riverside) makes it a crowed-puller. However, for many visitors, the beggars who take shelter in front of the temple are a real eyesore. The beggars also litter the footpath in front of the temple.

Talking to The Sentinel, a top official of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment said, "When Pallav Jha was the Deputy Commissioner of the Kamrup (M) district, at the instruction of the Chief Minister, he took a move to make Guwahati free from beggars. The district administration picked up the beggars from roadsides, including those staying in front of Shukreshwar Devalaya, to shelter houses. However, the move was not successful, as the beggars don't want to stay in shelter houses. They feel cosy where they are."

The official further said, "At the initiative of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, we had a plan to make Guwahati free from street beggars by 2026 under the central government's sub-scheme, Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprises (SMILE). We've submitted a proposal to the state government for the implementation of the scheme. Our proposal includes increasing the number of shelter homes for both sexes, as Guwahati doesn't have an adequate number of such shelters. We can collaborate with NGOs to make our plan a success. We need to identify the areas where beggars flock the most first. However, the decision lies with the government."

The official further said, "On the eve of the proposed visit of the Japanese Prime Minister's to Assam in 2019, we did make the main thoroughfares of Guwahati free from beggars. The Japanese PM's visit was cancelled due to the anti-CAA movement, which is a different matter."

When asked, a few of the beggars said that they feel cosy where they are. "We are happy with what we get after begging. Some pilgrims give blankets, food, etc. The government can't do anything for us. If the government wants to do anything good for us, it should leave us to our light."

Also Read: Beggars at traffic signals in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)