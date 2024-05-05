Don’t include retired employees in any committee: Dispur to Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Government has told the SAKP (Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad) to strictly confine the membership of the Parishad to government servants only, and retired employees should not be included as advisers in the state and district committees of the association and should not be allowed to attend meetings in any capacity whatsoever. In a letter to the president and the general secretary of the SAKP, the Personnel Department of the Assam Government said, “As per clause (viii)(b) of OM No. ABP.157/86/139 dated September 19, 1991 (copy enclosed), any amendment of substantial character proposed to be made in the Rules and Constitution of the Associations requires the concurrence of the Chief Secretary before the amendment and for its operationalization.

“As per clause (1) of the OM dated September 19, 1991, the membership of the association shall be confined to government servants only. Also, as per clause (1) (vi) (a), the association shall not allow any outsider to attend its meeting.

“In both the amendment proposals of 2005 and 2016, provisions have been inserted where former office bearers have been included as advisers in the State and District Committees of the Association. On the strength of this provision of having former office bearers as advisers, it is possible and seen that even retired government employees who were earlier office bearers of the association may be functioning in committees of the association, even if they do not have voting rights. However, as per provisions of the OM dated September 19, 1991, only serving government employees can attend the meetings of the association.”

In view of this, the department requested that the SAKP come up with a modified amendment proposal for concurrence and operationalization. It is further requested that any amendment proposal in the future should be brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary at the earliest, without undue delay, as in the present instance.

