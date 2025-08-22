Don’t Let Off Big Fishes: AGSU on GMCH Infant Death

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Guwahati Students’ Union (AGSU) demanded exemplary punishment for all those responsible for the death of a newborn in the GMCH recently.

In a statement issued to the media today, AGSU president Kamal Mahanta and general secretary Pranjal Deka said in clear terms that the investigators should see that while punishing the small fish responsible for the death of the infant, big fish should not be let off the hook. “Those responsible should be made accountable,” the students’ body said.

