Dr. Bishnu Ram Nunisa Conferred with "Adarsha Axomiya Sanman - 2026" by ANACC Foundation

In a proud moment for the community, Dr. Bishnu Ram Nunisa was honored at the Jyoti Chitraban auditorium in Guwahati on 11th May 2026. Upon receiving the award, he said

"Honoured to receive the “Adarsha Axomiya Sanman – 2026” (Exemplary Assamese Award – 2026) from ANACC Foundation during the Adarsha Axomiya Sanman programme held at Jyoti Chitraban, Kahilipara, Guwahati on 11th May 2026.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to the organisers, the ANACC Foundation team, and everyone associated with the event for this prestigious recognition and warm hospitality. This honour motivates me to continue working with dedication towards sports, social service, and the welfare of society.

Thank you once again for the love, respect, and encouragement."