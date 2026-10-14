Dr Ritoj Goswami Memorial Trust Launched to Support Healthcare, Education, and Arts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The family of Dr Ritoj Goswami, a senior executive at GE HealthCare in Singapore who died on October 19, 2025, aged 50, has established the Dr Ritoj Goswami Memorial Trust to support healthcare, education and artists in need.

The trust was formed in memory of Dr Goswami, who was remembered for his generosity, warmth and concern for others. It aims to use the money he left behind to support causes that reflected his values and interests.

Under its healthcare initiative, the trust will provide financial assistance to poor and needy patients. It has already donated Rs 1.5 lakh to the welfare scheme of the B. Barooah Cancer Institute, benefiting two patients.

Education is another key focus. The trust will support needy and meritorious students in continuing their studies. It has taken full responsibility for the education of a financially disadvantaged girl who secured admission to Assam Medical College.

Remembering Dr Goswami's love for music, the trust also plans to recognise and provide financial assistance to a talented artist in need. The socio-cultural organisation Suratirtha will help identify a deserving beneficiary for the initiative.

The family said the trust was more than a memorial initiative, as it sought to give meaning to Dr Goswami's legacy by ensuring that assistance reached genuinely deserving people. It acknowledged the support of Param Trishna, an organisation known for its social work, in identifying the student receiving educational assistance.

The trust has also donated Rs 2 lakh to the Deepsikha Foundation for an editing set-up. It has further decided to join the Singapore Government in undertaking charitable work for a special cause in Dr Goswami's name.

The family said the press meet was organised to raise awareness about the trust and its welfare initiatives so that people who could benefit from its support would learn about its work.

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