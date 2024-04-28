Drastic decline in buses creates problems for Guwahati commuters

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The vast majority of the pollution in Guwahati city depends on the public transportation system for their daily commute. But in the last few days, a large number of buses have been utilised for various election-related events. While some of these vehicles have been seized to transport election-related officials and personnel, many of them are also being utilized for campaigns and rallies.

A large number of buses that usually ply in the city ensure the smooth movement of students, workers, and other employed people to and from their homes, schools, and other necessary destinations. The lack of an ample number of buses has not only proven to be a key problem for daily commuters but has also led to delays in reaching offices and other destinations for a large number of citizens.

A similar effect has been noticed in terms of passengers using long-distance buses for their commute to and from Guwahati for various reasons. With the third phase of polling being the last for the state and scheduled for May 7, Guwahatians are expected to face this shortage till that date.

