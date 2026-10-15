Drug Busts in Guwahati: Six Arrested, Heroin and Paraphernalia Recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid at a hideout in Khanapara and seized 45.5 grams of heroin. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul Das (32), a resident of Udharband, and Raju Gogoi (21), from Them Merwat. Police recovered six cans containing heroin from their possession. During the operation, police also seized 84 empty vials, one mobile phone and one wristwatch. Legal action has been initiated in connection with the case. In a separate incident, a team from Dispur Police Station arrested two alleged drug peddlers near Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in Khanapara. The accused have been identified as Shifung Basumatary (25) of Sonapur and Binit Kumar Roy (22) of Panjabari. Police recovered nine vials of heroin weighing 14.5 grams from their possession.

In yet another incident, a team from Basistha Police Station arrested two alleged drug peddlers, Rahul Das (32) of Udharband and Raju Gogoi (21) of Them Merwat, during a raid at a hideout in Khanapara. Police recovered six cans of heroin weighing 45.5 grams from their possession. Another 84 empty vials, one mobile phone and one wristwatch were also seized. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Guwahati: Fatasil Ambari Police arrest man with 18 heroin vials