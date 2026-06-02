Drug Peddler Nabbed in Guwahati with Heroin Hidden in Soap Boxes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A suspected drug trafficker was arrested by Basistha Police during an anti-narcotics operation in Guwahati, leading to the seizure of a quantity of suspected heroin concealed inside soap boxes.

The accused was identified as Muzammil Haque, alias Maza, a resident of Rangia. Acting on specific information, police intercepted him and recovered around 26 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

According to police, the narcotic substance had been hidden inside three soap containers in an apparent attempt to avoid detection during transportation. Officers also seized a mobile phone and a two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 GJ 3661, which was allegedly being used to transport the contraband.

Investigators launched preliminary questioning of the accused to ascertain possible links with other individuals involved in drug trafficking activities and to trace the source and destination of the seized substance.

Police initiated legal proceedings against the accused, while further investigation into the case remained underway.

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