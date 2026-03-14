Drukair to Resume Bangkok Flights and Add Singapore Frequency via Guwahati From April 2026

Bhutan's national carrier Drukair has announced the reintroduction of Bangkok services and an additional weekly frequency to Singapore, both routed via Guwahati, beginning April 2026 — in a move that positions the city as a growing regional transit hub linking Bhutan with key international destinations.

The announcement was made on Friday during a pre-launch event for the airline's upcoming international routes.

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