Drukair to Resume Bangkok Flights and Add Singapore Frequency via Guwahati From April 2026

Bhutan's national carrier Drukair has announced the reintroduction of Bangkok services and an additional weekly frequency to Singapore, both routed via Guwahati, beginning April 2026 — in a move that positions the city as a growing regional transit hub linking Bhutan with key international destinations.
The announcement was made on Friday during a pre-launch event for the airline's upcoming international routes.
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Drukair will reintroduce twice-weekly flights on the Paro–Guwahati–Bangkok sector, operating on Thursdays and Sundays, with return Bangkok–Guwahati–Paro flights on Fridays and Mondays.
The Paro–Guwahati–Singapore route will increase to three weekly frequencies, operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with return Singapore–Guwahati–Paro flights on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
CEO Tandi Wangchuk said the Bangkok reintroduction restores an important regional link that has historically supported tourism, medical travel, education, and business exchanges among Bhutan, Northeast India, and Thailand. Bangkok's role as a major international gateway with extensive global connectivity is expected to further boost tourism flows into the region.
The expansion is part of Drukair's broader network growth strategy and aligns with India's Act East Policy. It also supports travel requirements linked to the Gelephu Mindfulness City — a major development project in southern Bhutan near the Assam border — which is expected to generate significant cross-border traffic in the years ahead.
Airline officials said the enhanced services will strengthen trade, tourism, and investment linkages while cementing Guwahati's role as an important transit point connecting Bhutan with Southeast Asia.