Duliajan Girl Found Dead In Guwahati Under Mysterious Circumstances, Investigation Underway

GUWAHATI: A young woman from Duliajan going by the name of Banasmita Buragohain was found dead under mysterious circumstances, thereby raising suspicions of possible foul play.
Her body was found in a rented house near Down Town in Guwahati, and her sudden death has prompted a police investigation.
Raju Riyaz, whose training center surfaced in connection with Banasmita's activities in Guwahati, expressed his grievances over the tragic incident. She was reportedly undergoing beauty pageantry training in Raju's training centre.
On the other hand, Raju Riyaz has distanced himself from this case, clarifying that his name has been unnecessarily dragged into it.
Riyaz emphatically stated that his parlor specializes only in hair-cutting training and does not offer courses in make-up or beautician skills.
He said that he is deeply saddened by the death of the girl but added that he does not know her on a personal level.
'I am perplexed as to how my name popped up,' a seemingly baffled Raju stated.
Riyaz went on to explain that while he attends many seminars where he may come across individuals from various institutes, he does not specifically recall rubbing shoulders with Banasmita.
"Some also come from institutes, but I don't know personally," he clarified, adding that there is no evidence to show that the deceased had ever worked at his parlor.
The case took another significant turn when Bhanu Riyaj's name also cropped up in the investigation. However, Bhanu Riyaj's alleged connection to Banasmita's death could not be established.
Meanwhile, the cops are carrying on with the investigation of this case and are engaged in gathering evidence and interviewing individuals who might have interacted with Banasmita just before her untimely demise.
A seemingly disgusted Riyaz manifested his frustation over the defamation he has faced due to this incident and has complained about his image getting tarnished as a result of it.
Amidst ongoing investigation, Banasmita's family have accused a youth named Rahul Ali of being involved in her death and are seeking justice in this regard.
Her father has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul, urging the authorities to explore all possible leads and bring the responsible parties to justice.
ALSO READ: Assam: 24-Year-Old Man Killed in Dibrugarh
ALSO WATCH: