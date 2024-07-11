Duliajan Girl Found Dead In Guwahati Under Mysterious Circumstances, Investigation Underway

On the other hand, Raju Riyaz has distanced himself from this case, clarifying that his name has been unnecessarily dragged into it.

Riyaz emphatically stated that his parlor specializes only in hair-cutting training and does not offer courses in make-up or beautician skills.

He said that he is deeply saddened by the death of the girl but added that he does not know her on a personal level.

'I am perplexed as to how my name popped up,' a seemingly baffled Raju stated.

Riyaz went on to explain that while he attends many seminars where he may come across individuals from various institutes, he does not specifically recall rubbing shoulders with Banasmita.