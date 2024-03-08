E-Panjeeyan date extended in Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The office of the Senior Sub-Registrar of Kamrup Metropolitan District has announced that the incomplete deeds pending for registration under the E-panjeeyan System and necessary verification or hearing of the same shall be done at the office of the Sr. Sub-Registrar, Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati, from March 12, 2024, to March 20, 2024. The public concerned has been asked to submit the same before March 12, adding that requests after that will not be considered.

