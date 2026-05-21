ED, Guwahati Zonal Office files prosecution complaint in Rs 7.28-crore AGVB fraud

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court for PMLA cases in Guwahati against former Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB) branch head Dibyajyoti Kalita and Birbahu Brahma in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to a multi-crore bank fraud.

The complaint was filed under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), accusing the two of offences related to money laundering. The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of a case first registered at Khatkhati Police Station in Karbi Anglong, which was later taken over and re-registered by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch in Shillong.

According to the agency, the investigation found that between December 2020 and April 2021, Kalita, while serving as Branch Head of AGVB's Lahorijan branch, allegedly worked in conspiracy with Brahma and fraudulently diverted Rs 7.28 crore from the branch's Adjustment Clearing Account through 20 unauthorised transactions.

Investigators alleged that the transactions were carried out by misusing Finacle banking software credentials without customer instructions or supporting records. The money was allegedly routed through fictitious customer accounts, Self-Help Group and society accounts, and multiple fixed deposits and loans created under fabricated identities before being channelled into accounts linked to the accused and their associates.

The ED stated that the proceeds were allegedly transferred into Kalita's personal account, his wife's account, a tea business partnership concern and other accounts connected to relatives and close associates of Brahma.

During searches conducted at the residences of both accused in November last year, officials reportedly recovered several documents and materials, including handwritten records of investments, property papers, cheque books belonging to third parties and a RuPay debit card issued in Kalita's name.

The agency stated that further investigation into the case remained underway.

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