Eid al-Adha to be celebrated on May 28 across India, including Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eid al-Adha will be celebrated across India, including Assam, on Thursday, May 28, 2026, instead of Wednesday, May 27, after the crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah was not sighted on Sunday.

In an official statement, Central Hilal Committee, Assam president Maulana Fakhruddin Ahmed Qasimi and general secretary Alhaj Imdad Hussain announced that no confirmed reports of moon sighting were received in Assam or elsewhere in India on May 17, 2026. As a result, Eid al-Adha will be observed on May 28, 2026 (Thursday) throughout India, including Assam.

On the occasion, the Central Hilal Committee, Assam, extended Eid Mubarak greetings to the people of Assam and the entire country.

Also Read: Eid al-Adha: A global celebration of faith and sacrifice