Election Commission of India bans exit poll, says Chief Elector Officer (CEO), Assam

GUWAHATI: The Chief Elector Officer (CEO), Assam, said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned exit polls from April 19 to June 1, 2024, in the interest free-and-election in the country.

He said that the ECI issued a notification stating that no media-print, electronic, and any other media-can circulate and telecast exit polls in any poll-bound state or union territory from the first day, i.e., April 19, of the election to half an hour after the last day of the polling, i.e., June 1.

According to Section 126(1)(B) of the People's Representative Act, 1951, 48 hours before the end of voting, no opinion poll, election analysis, etc., can be telecast in any electronic media. This prohibition will remain in force in all states where elections will be held. Anyone violating this prohibition will face imprisonment up to years with fines.

Also Read: Guwahati: Dispur College organizes Indo-Bhutan cultural exchange programme

Also Watch: