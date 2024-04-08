Empowering women of Northeast India: NCC soft launches ‘Lai Hara’ Project

Guwahati: In a noteworthy step towards promoting entrepreneurship and skill development among women in Northeast India, the 48 Assam Naval Unit of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), under the aegis of the NCC NER Directorate, Shillong, announced the soft launch of its pioneering project, "Lai Hara," at Guwahati.

The project's title, "Lai Hara," translates to "New Path" and embodies its mission to empower NCC SW cadets (girl cadets) in the remote Northeast region. Lai Hara will provide them with the necessary resources, training, and opportunities to excel in various entrepreneurial pursuits, NCC sources said.

The initiative was inaugurated through a collaborative meeting held in Guwahati by the 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC with esteemed organizations, including the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Technology Incubation Center at IIT Guwahati, North East Handicrafts & Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC), Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Assam Skill Development Mission, North East Skill Centre (NESC), Women Development Center (WDC), and Jetwings groups.

During the meeting, senior officials and representatives from all participating organisations convened to outline the project's initial plan and objectives. Lt. Cdr. Debanand Doley, Officer Commanding 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, presented a comprehensive overview of "Lai Hara," generating positive responses and enthusiastic support from all participants.

The meeting concluded on a successful note, with all parties reaffirming their full cooperation and dedication to ensuring the project's resounding success.

To further inspire and motivate the aspiring cadets, a series of motivational talks were held following the collaborative meeting. Rishi Jindal, from Himadri Health Care Private Limited, delivered an impactful session on time management. Sumegh Jalan, Chief Manager of Operation and Production from the House of I Love Haldiram, also graced the occasion by sharing valuable insights.

The response from the female cadets was overwhelmingly positive. The NCC remains steadfast in its commitment to enriching the overall experience of its cadets through such impactful initiatives, as stated in a press release.

