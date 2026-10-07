Enforcement Directorate raids betel nut smuggling kingpin's house in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the residence of alleged betel nut smuggling kingpin Nayan Ghosh in Guwahati's Jyotikuchi on Tuesday. According to sources, the operation began at around 6 am at Flat No. 101 in Babylon Apartment, where Ghosh had reportedly been staying as a tenant in Block A for a long time.

The ED reportedly obtained information about financial transactions involving crores of rupees. Ghosh was alleged to be a key operator in the smuggling of banned Burmese betel nuts.

Assam Police had previously arrested Ghosh twice in connection with alleged smuggling activities. He was arrested once in Cachar and later in Sarupathar. Apart from betel nut smuggling, Ghosh had also faced allegations of drug trafficking and the illegal transportation of Posta Dana. According to the information provided, Ghosh had allegedly continued his smuggling activities while evading the attention of the state government.

Also Read: Nagaon: Man Detained Over Alleged Rs 37 Lakh Betel Nut Theft